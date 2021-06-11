Acupuncturists charged with rape

Two acupuncturists, a man and a woman aged in their 50s and 60s, will face court on multiple rape and sexual assault charges after a police raid.

A man and woman who run an acupuncturist business in a family-friendly southeast Queensland suburb will face court on multiple rape charges after a police raid on their business.

Police allege that a man and woman operating an acupuncture business at Tamarind Close, Thornlands sexually assaulted a female victim on multiple occasions between April 2017 and January 2018, while she was seeking acupuncture treatment.

On Tuesday detectives executed a search warrant on the Thornlands address where further evidence was collected.

A 65-year-old Thornlands man has been charged with seven counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault. A 50-year-old Thornlands woman has been charged with two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault. Both are due to reappear in Brisbane Magistrates court on July 5.

Detectives from the Crime and Intelligence Command's Sexual Crime Unit commenced an investigation after receiving information from the Office of Health Ombudsman in May 2019 and a subsequent formal complaint from the victim.

Police are appealing to anyone with further information relating to the matter or victims of similar incidents at the acupuncture business to come forward.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

