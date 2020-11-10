Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

US actor Bert Belasco has died aged 38.

The star, best known for his starring role in the US sitcom Let's Stay Together, was found dead inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was in the middle of a two-week coronavirus hotel quarantine, a requirement before starting on a new film.

Belasco's father Bert Sr. told TMZ his son's body was discovered on Sunday. TMZ reports that concerns were raised when Bert's girlfriend couldn't get hold of him and asked hotel staff to check up on him.

Bert Sr. told TMZ he believed his son had suffered a fatal aneurysm, but the family is awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

As well as his starring role in Let's Stay Together, Belasco also had roles in I'm Dying Up Here, The Mick, Pitch, Key and Peele and Justified, among a long list of on-screen credits.

Belasco's friend, fellow actor Yvette Nicole Brown, led the tributes, saying she was "gutted" by the news and had only just spoken to him:

I am gutted by this news. Bert was my friend! We had JUST talked last week. He was happy and excited about his new project and all the good that was to come.



No day is promised. NO DAY.



BET's 'Let's Stay Together' Star #BertBelasco Dead at 38 https://t.co/oxxuBNgQIk via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 9, 2020

This is me and my dear friend #BertBelasco who just passed away at 38. No day is promised. Please let the ones you love KNOW that you love them today, right now.



Any moment could be your last. #RIP you dear, kind, gentle man. pic.twitter.com/SrfC87ZIrj — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 9, 2020

💔💔💔 Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco - a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether.



Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised. pic.twitter.com/Puk2zeG69g — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) November 9, 2020

I’m still processing everything but Christ it’s not fair. Just as things were looking like they were turning around, I found out last night that my dear friend Bert Belasco passed away suddenly. pic.twitter.com/BrlAL4HqJD — Dr. NerdLove (@DrNerdLove) November 9, 2020

I cannot believe this. An enormous talent with an even bigger heart. I am honored to have known you, Bert Belasco. pic.twitter.com/JUWOd6VnVY — Drew Droege (@drewdroege) November 9, 2020

Sad to hear about the passing of actor Bert Belasco. 💔 Most knew him from the @BET sitcom "Let's Stay Together.” So young!!! My prayers for his family! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Rav1TbpopU #BertBelasco #RIP — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) November 9, 2020

Originally published as Actor found dead in hotel quarantine