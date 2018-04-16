Actor aims to shoot independent film in Agnes Water

NEW VENTURE: Cassidy-Rae Nicholson, actress, has announced she is planning to create her first feature film in Agnes Water.

Tyler Alberti

NOT long ago, Cassidy-Rae Nicholson (pictured) was a freedom fighter, shooting aliens in her role in a sci-fi film shot in Queensland and NSW.

That film is now in post-production and Nicholson is embarking on a project of her own: creating a no budget feature film, to be shot in Agnes Water this year.

She posted a call-out for local support on March 26 and said so far the response had been positive.

"Everyone around the town really wants to supply their cafes (and businesses for settings)," she said.

"The film is going to be lifted off the ground through everyone's help."

Nicholson, who studied acting in Brisbane and has been writing unpublished fantasy novels since the age of 14, wrote the script for the film, titled HA LF, and intends to direct it and play the lead, a young woman Madison Crow.

The coming-of-age drama/romance will be filmed on Canon cameras as well as GoPros.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for exposure and for some of the other hidden creatives in our town who are passionate about the same things and have never been granted a chance," she said.

"I know that's how I felt living in a small town with bigger dreams."

Nicholson said she liked independent films, which she said gave voices to people outside the mainstream.

"A lot of people have really important and beautiful stories to tell," she said.

"It's a shame there's not a lot more access to funding to deliver without big studios.

"This is the best time to be alive as a film maker.

"People are making films on their iPhones and it looks very cinematic; all you need is proper stabilisers and rigs and you're sorted, it's really exciting."

Once finished, the film will be submitted to local film festivals, but Nicholson has bigger dreams.

"I wouldn't mind pitching it to Netflix or to one of the online platforms," she said.

"They are always looking for independent films and I think the story would be something a lot of mid-teens and young adults would connect to."

Filming is due to start in May or June.

Nicholson said she's very thankful for the businesses in town which have offered their support.

Want to be part of the film? email: cassidynicholson@hotmail.com. Follow the film's progress on Facebook: HA LF