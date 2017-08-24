Activists take legal action to remove drum lines

YES OR NO?: Should north Queensland beaches continue to set drumlines to keep sharks away from popular beaches? Have your say.

BEACHES north from Gladstone could have drum lines to catch sharks removed if legal action by Sydney-based animal activists is successful.

Civic leaders and surf lifesavers have slammed the legal challenge to the renewal of permits to 85 Queensland beaches.

There have been no fatal shark attacks on any of those beaches since drum lines were introduced in the 1960s despite 531 sharks being caught off the Queensland coast last year.

Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club captain, Nicole Lowe said sharks at Tannum were not a problem.

"I don't recall the beach ever being closed due to a shark sighting and I've been patrolling for 17 years,” she said.

"The drum lines are quite effective. There are sharks caught off Tannum Sands but they never come into the beach.”

Humane Society campaign head Nicola Beynon said drum lines were more about protecting politicians than swimmers.

"Our key concern is the impact on the Great Barrier Reef of culling sharks and what it does to reef ecology,” she said.

