Queensland Police
Queensland Police File
Activists in custody after alleged assault on Adani worker

Melanie Whiting
by
4th Sep 2019 4:23 PM
UPDATE 5PM:  POLICE are investigating an alleged assault at Adani's rail construction site north of Clermont

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to attend the incident about 6.30am Wednesday after they were requested to attend a 'lock-on' protest adjacent to the Gregory Development Road, Belyando.

"There are three people currently assisting police with their investigation, including a 46-year-old man, 22-year-old woman and a 67-year-old-man," the spokeswoman said. 

EARLIER: SEVERAL anti-coal activists have been taken into police custody following the alleged assault of an Adani contractor employee at the mining company's rail construction site north of Clermont today, an Adani spokeswoman said.

She said Adani was offering support to the alleged assault victim, along with other employees present during the incident.

The condition of the worker has not been given.

The Daily Mercury has contacted Queensland Police Service media for comment.

"Adani will continue to provide any assistance required for QPS to complete its investigation," the Adani spokeswoman said.

"Our priority is the safety and well-being of our employees and contractors at all times.

"As we have repeatedly said, everyone is entitled to voice their opinion provided they do so in a way that is legal, safe and respectful, and does not put themselves, employees, contractors or community members in harm's way."

Work at Adani's Carmichael mine site was disrupted earlier today after a protester locked himself to a drill rig.

The spokeswoman said activities on Adani's rail site are continuing, along with construction works on the mine site.

