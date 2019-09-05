Activists expected to face court over alleged Adani assault

ADANI has handed over video footage evidence to police of yesterday's alleged assault of a security guard by protesters at the mining company's rail construction site north of Clermont, an Adani spokeswoman said.

It is understood charges have been laid over the alleged incident and two people are expected to face Mackay Magistrates Court today.

"Adani has provided video footage from a body camera worn by the contractor employee at the time which is consistent with the contractor employee's account of events and has been taken as evidence by police,” an Adani spokeswoman said.

"Adani will continue to provide any assistance required for QPS to complete its investigation.

"Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and contractors at all times.

"As we have repeatedly said, everyone is entitled to voice their opinion provided they do so in a way that is legal, safe and respectful, and does not put themselves, employees, contractors or community members in harm's way.”

Anti-coal group, Frontline Action on Coal, took to Facebook last night to deny the allegations.

"Participants are taught to maintain friendly and respectful relationships with workers, police, and all those we come into contact with during the course of engaging in peaceful protest,” it said in a statement.

" ... Two people participating in a peaceful protest to stop work on Adani's Carmichael mine were accused of assaulting a security guard.

"We categorically deny these allegations and those people will be pleading not guilty to those charges.”

It comes as more than a dozen people of faith will peacefully blockade entry to the workers' camp at the Carmichael mine site this morning.

They are calling on Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani, to abandon the project.

Two Uniting Church Ministers and two ordained Buddhists will be part of a multi-faith group to hold a religious ritual in the direct route of Adani workers.

Uniting Church Minister, Reverend Alex Sangster said he wrote to "Mr Adani and asked him to walk away from this mine”.

"We asked him to invest in Central Queensland by backing solar and wind instead. People need jobs, but this mine is not the answer,” he said.

"It will do so much damage to our water and, ultimately, the reef and the climate.

"Just as importantly, the Wangan and Jagalingou Family Council have made it clear that this place is sacred to them and we are here today to support their right to practice their spirituality.

"This is about freedom of religion.”