Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person had opened fire on a Pearl Harbour shipyard. Picture: Jasper Williams
A person had opened fire on a Pearl Harbour shipyard. Picture: Jasper Williams
Crime

Active shooter reported at Pearl Harbor

by Stephanie Bedo
5th Dec 2019 11:49 AM | Updated: 12:20 PM

An active shooter has reportedly injured three people at a shipyard in Pearl Harbor.

The incident has sent the shipyard in Hawaii into lockdown.

Witnesses say they saw the shooter kill himself but that is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Honolulu, was put into lockdown after a shooting on December 4, authorities said.
The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Honolulu, was put into lockdown after a shooting on December 4, authorities said. Jasper Williams via Storyful

The 15th Wing reported on Facebook "there is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice".

They said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces had responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

"The incident occurred at approximately 2.30pm," it said

"Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information."

Sources have told Hawaii News Now that several civilians are among the gunshot victims.

“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m,” the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said in a tweet.
“JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m,” the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said in a tweet. Jasper Williams via Storyful

"One witness said he was at his desk when he heard loud pops.

"I kind of recognise that as gunshots," the witness said.

""I looked out in time to see the shooter, who I assume was a sailor because he was in uniform ... shoot himself."

People at the scene say it is chaotic.

More to come

More Stories

crime editors picks hawaii pearl harbour seniors-news shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        premium_icon BRIGHT IDEA: Solar panels for Gladstone schools

        News One Gladstone school will receive nearly 300 new solar panels this month through state government funding.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        • 5th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
        Experts and community to collaborate

        premium_icon Experts and community to collaborate

        News Community conference will discuss coastal recreation and dredge soil, among other...

        Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        premium_icon Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        News GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundrasing...