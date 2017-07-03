24°
'Active investigation': Alarming spike in vessel desertions in Gladstone

Tegan Annett
| 3rd Jul 2017 6:30 PM

THE search continues for three men who disappeared from their ships in Gladstone, as the region experiences a rush in "vessel desertions".

Since June 2 three crewmen on board Chinese-led vessels docked in Gladstone have failed to return from approved shore leave.

All three remain at large.

The latest incident happened on Friday and involved a crew member on board Bulk Integrity which left for Hong Kong on Sunday.

A Department of Immigration and Border Protection spokesperson said investigations were ongoing into the three crewmen's disappearance.

Three crew members vanishing in 31 days is a spike compared to past figures of "ship desertions" from the Gladstone Harbour.

"Ship desertion figures at the Port of Gladstone are low, with an average of just a few deserters recorded each year for the past several years," a spokesperson said.

The Australian Border Force is working with Queensland Police in their search for the three Chinese nationals.

"Queensland Police are aware of the missing persons and are working with Australian Border Force in continuing its efforts to locate and remove the men," they said.

"Several other lines of enquiry are also under active investigation."

The Australian Border Force is involved in security measures overseeing the approximately 2000 international shipping vessels that arrive at the Gladstone Harbour.

Crew members undergo "risk assessment" every time they enter Australia.

"All commercial crew members must obtain a Maritime Crew Visa (MCV) before their arrival into Australia, which includes a character assessment," the spokesperson said.

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone chaplain Russell Cunningham said the three disappearances were "worrying and rare".

