What's happening for the Bridge to Botanic in 2020?

The annual Bridge to Botanic Gardens fun run has been replaced by Active August this year due to COVID-19.

The annual Bridge to Botanic Gardens fun run has been replaced by Active August this year due to COVID-19.

LACE up your running shoes and get pounding the pavement in preparation for Active August which is replacing Gladstone's annual Bridge to Botanic fun run this year.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting CEO Craig Walker said the B2B team have got creative this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Like many other community activities across the region, the 11th annual B2B couldn't take place this year due to social distancing requirements, and instead Active August will challenge race goers to be active in the community for a whole month.

"After a highly successful event last year we made the tough decision to repurpose B2B for its 11th year, and while this isn't what we planned, we are definitely going to make the most of it," Mr Walker said.

"With COVID-19 restrictions thrown upon us, we realised we wouldn't be able to hold the event in its usual format but went back to the origins of why we introduced B2B in the first place.

"At the core of our signature community event, B2B, is the desire to improve the overall health of the Gladstone community, to have fun while engaging everyone in physical exercise".

People, Community and Sustainability General Manager Rowen Winsor said the Active August campaign would embrace healthy lifestyles and community spirit while still financially supporting local schools and a community beneficiary.

"We're hoping everyone brings their a-game this year, by using GPC's parklands including East Shores, Spinnaker Park and our beautiful Marina, wearing your brightest active wear and transforming Active August into a festival of fun and colour," Ms Winsor said.

"This year's B2B won't be lost, and we want everyone to join us to celebrate our community spirit.

"We are asking everyone to make the most of their active moments by taking a selfie in our parklands and posting your brightest active moment during the month of August to our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Ms Winsor said the B2B was all about family, fun and community pride.

"I am pleased to announce GPC will be still looking for a community beneficiary and we will be donating much needed funds to the local schools to ensure we continue to support our community through these challenging times," she said.

Event details, the beneficiary application process, prize structures and information on how you can be involved in Active August will be released in the coming weeks.

To keep up to date with Active August information go to GPC's Facebook page or follow @gladstoneportscorporation on Instagram.