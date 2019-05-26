Action pleased Gladstone drag racing president

Ashley Pimm and his dragster just before his double wheel blow.

Ashley Pimm and his dragster just before his double wheel blow. Skitzography GLA260519PIMM

MOTORSPORT: A rare sight and a regular achievement from Brett Kelly were the highlights in round four of the central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship.

Kelly made it a clean-sweep so far with a fourth straight win in the Super Street bracket.

CQDRA president Glenn Williams said there was more spectacular action.

"Ashley Pimm actually blew the tyres off his car which is something that is not seen very much and provided some entertainment for the spectators," Williams said.

"There were some very close racing all day had the finals results hanging."

While the crowd was not as much as expected, Williams did say those who were present, got their money's worth.

"It was a great meeting in perfect conditions and competitor numbers were down a little, but the ones there were quality putting on a great day for the spectators," he said.

"The racing went very smooth to the degree that we had finished quite early in the evening.

"It's good for all when there are no hold ups during the day and night."

There will be a break of several weeks due to the June Winetrnationals.

The next event is on June 15 which is a come and try day and track is open at 10am with track tuition and the race track will open at noon.

More details on the CQDRA Facebook site.

Results

Junior Dragsters: Top Qual - Harry Thwaite; Winner - Harry Thwaite. Junior Bike: Charlie Houston; Charlie Oliver; Hunter Oliver. Twins: Doug Macmillan; Mark Harris; Shane Simpson. Street: Jason Tomlinson; Gary Rees; Jason Tomlinson. Super Street: Brett Kelly; Richard Dawe; Brett Kelly. Mod Bike: Dayne Brandon; Dayne Brandon; Jake Herriman. Unlimited: Noel Smith; Laurie Bonato; Noel Smith