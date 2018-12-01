Acting Prime Minister tours fire ravaged areas

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack visited Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water to speak to bushfire victims on 1 December, 2018.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack visited Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water to speak to bushfire victims on 1 December, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA011218VISIT

ONE DAY after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited evacuees in Miriam Vale, acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack has also toured the region.

Visiting Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water today, the Acting Prime Minister praised the spirits of the community and urged residents to continue listening to authorities.

"In these circumstances, in these trying and troubled times, in the worst of times you see the best of Australians," he said.

"Indeed, you see the best of Queenslanders, and Queenslanders will get through these fires because they are resilient, they are brave and they are courageous.

"We just saw that writ large in the Miriam Vale evacuation centre, people who've lost their houses, lost everything, and despite that are in good spirits.

"They're asking other people how they are, asking other Queenslanders are you ok."

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack alongside assistant commissioner David Hermann visited Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water to speak to bushfire victims on 1 December, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA011218VISIT

Mr McCormack said 600 firefighters from around Australia had been deployed to Queensland to assist in bringing the bushfires under control.

He praised the actions of the disaster recovery arrangements which he said were working "very, very effectively."

He also thanked the volunteers on the ground and asked those in affected areas to continue listening to authorities.

"Local authorities are out and about, and many are volunteers," Mr McCormack said.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack visited Mount Larcom, Miriam Vale and Agnes Water to speak to bushfire victims on 1 December, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA011218VISIT

"Please, the emphasis is on you not returning to your homes until local authorities say it is safe to do so.

"We saw last night a tragic incident where a young man with his whole life ahead of him had a tree fall on top of him clearing a fire break on his family's property.

"We mourn with those people, we grieve with their community, we don't want to see any more tragedies."