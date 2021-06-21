Acting PM’s ultimatum to plotters

Barnaby Joyce is rumoured to be plotting another leadership tilt against Michael McCormack. Picture: Lukas Coch / AAP Image

Barnaby Joyce is rumoured to be plotting another leadership tilt against Michael McCormack. Picture: Lukas Coch / AAP Image

Michael McCormack says Nationals plotters should “think long and hard” about their futures as Barnaby Joyce played coy over plans to move against the leader.

The former deputy prime minister is rumoured to be plotting another tilt against the man who replaced him at a Nationals party-room meeting on Monday morning.

The Acting Prime Minister dismissed claims rumblings over his leadership had been caused by his performance, insisting personal ambition had motivated the latest round of tension.

He said he had the numbers and a failed leadership coup should force agitators to consider their positions.

“If I survive, then the people who actually run against me should think long and hard about their futures, and I think they should think long and hard about the role that they need to play in government. They should stop being so destabilising,” he told reporters on Monday.



Mr McCormack said disagreements should be thrashed out “behind closed doors”, claiming regional voters would be dismayed to see politicians “talking about themselves”.

“It’s one thing to get a page-six headline in a tabloid newspaper or a bit of a grab on Sky News after dark. That’s not what I’m about, I’m about getting outcomes for regional people,” he said.



Mr Joyce, who resigned as Nationals leader in 2018, earlier described Mr McCormack as “a good bloke … doing the best job he can” but left the door open to a challenge if a spill was called.

“There is no prospect of a spill at this point in time. I would just let that issue arise … Ask me if that happens. Ask me if that happens,” he told Sunrise on Monday.

No Nationals MP has gone public with plans to call a leadership ballot.

But with parliament sitting for the last time before a long winter break, and with an election due within the year, this week could prove Mr Joyce’s last realistic chance to dethrone Mr McCormack.

He reiterated concerns over the Nationals leadership, saying the party needed to develop a “clearly identifiable” policy structure before the next election.

“There are times where I think we could do things differently, there’s no doubt about that. But that’s a decision for the party room. I’ve read articles this week which are so far ahead of the show; they’re entertaining, just not correct,” he said on Monday.

“I’m not going to start delving into what is National Party business. They can have that, they can make those discussions and decisions themselves.”

Mr Joyce attempted to unseat Mr McCormack in February 2020 but, after falling short, described the issue as “finalised”.

But unease over Mr McCormack’s leadership has lingered and was heightened by his shaky performance in question time last week.

The Acting Prime Minister refused to give full-throated support for Resources Minister Keith Pitt, who on Thursday undercut Prime Minister Scott Morrison by insisting a net zero emissions target had not been raised with the Nationals.

Mr Morrison insisted he had a “wonderful partnership” with Mr McCormack and urged the Coalition to focus on a busy sitting week.

“We’ve worked very closely together and provided great, stable leadership for Australia … The Nationals will have their discussions, I’m sure, as they always do. We’ll just get on with the job,” he told 2GB Radio.

Nationals backbencher Matt Canavan, who resigned from cabinet to support Mr Joyce at the last spill, confirmed he had called Mr McCormack over the weekend to reiterate his support for the potential challenger.

Scott Morrison insists he has enjoyed a ‘wonderful partnership’ with Michael McCormack.

“It’s nothing personal. It’s just we’ve got to make sure we put our best foot forward to the people of regional Australia to keep this government electable,” he said.



He accused Mr McCormack’s supporters of prompting the latest leadership speculation via the media but conceded he did not know what the outcome of a spill would be.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, except that I desperately … want someone in their corner fighting for them,” he said.

Mr Canavan said he had no desire to return to the frontbench should Mr Joyce assume the leadership.

Mr Joyce was forced to resign in 2018 after revelations of an extramarital affair with a staffer and as he faced a sexual harassment allegation, which he vigorously denied.

Nationals MP Michelle Laundry warned that the Nationals faced dissent from women both within the party and the voters if Mr Joyce returned to the leadership.

“I think that if he became leader again there would be women out there that would be unhappy with that,’’ she told news.com.au.

“It’s destabilising for everybody. Look, obviously there was a lot of feedback last time. I think he would have to tread carefully if he became leader again because there were women that weren’t happy.

But Mr Canavan rejected suggestions Mr Joyce’s “personal issues” would pose a political problem for the party.

“He was re-elected with a massive margin in his own seat, and last time I checked … about 50 per cent of New England are women,” he said.



Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester, who would vote for Mr McCormack, said the Deputy Prime Minister retained the support of the majority of the party room

He said the Nationals leadership had been “resolved” on three separate occasions, and Mr McCormack would lead the party to the next election.

“There’s no surprise from time to time such robust and passionate individuals disagree on different issues. We will do that for as long as the National Party exists. We’ve been around for a hundred years, we’ll be around for a hundred more,” he said.



