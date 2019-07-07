Acting mayor stands by council's animal rescue decision

ACTING mayor Chris Trevor is standing by the council's decision that has led to the closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone.

Cr Trevor told The Observer the council awarded an animal welfare tender for the Gladstone region to Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

For more than 15 years the service has been provided by the volunteer-run Gladstone branch of the RSPCA.

Cr Trevor said Gladstone Animal Rescue Group had a "proven track record” working with the council to help rescue the region's cats and dogs.

Cr Trevor said the animal welfare tender was opened after RSPCA Queensland announced changes to its organisation.

He said RSPCA informed the council it would no longer offer an animal rescue service to the region from July 31.

As a result, Council conducted market testing and opened up a tender process for services, which Gladstone Animal Rescue Group won.

Team RSPCA Gladstone made an application, as an independent group.

Cr Trevor said it was a competitive process and there were a number of reasons the council chose Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

"When RSPCA was unable to deliver homing services over the Christmas period, they stepped in and handled the job very admirably for us - they ticked all the boxes,” he said.

"We welcome them with open arms.”

Cr Trevor also said RSPCA Queensland would serve as a referee for GARG.

Council decided against bringing animal welfare and adoption services in-house due to costs.

GARG will officially take over services from the RSPCA from August 1.

The Observer understands there will still be an RSPCA inspector in Gladstone.