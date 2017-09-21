27°
News

Acting CFO not losing any sleep over council deficit

STEPPING IN: Planning and Environment director Leisa Dowling in 2012 (file photo).
STEPPING IN: Planning and Environment director Leisa Dowling in 2012 (file photo). David Sparkes
Andrew Thorpe
by

IT WAS the question that came out of nowhere at Tuesday's council meeting: "Is there anything that keeps you up at night”?

But while acting chief financial officer Leisa Dowling seemed amused by the question, councillor PJ Sobhanian quickly clarified: "Financially, I mean?”

Cr Sobhanian was taking the opportunity to get the opinion of Ms Dowling, who was bringing fresh eyes to the region's finances in her second day on the job.

She said her overall assessment of the council's position was that there were no major issues standing out at this stage.

"I think that capital expenditure is something... where we need to improve our efforts,” she said.

"We always seem to have this lag where we don't quite get to where we want to be.”

Expenditure on capital works this financial year to August 31 has totalled $5.094 million - just 5% of the $103.014 million works budget.

But when existing commitments are taken into account, that number rises to 28.4%, more in line with the council's projections.

The council is also now projected to run a $1.7 million deficit for the 2017/18 financial year, a significant downgrade from its initial projections of a $1.76 million operating surplus.

But Ms Dowling explained the deficit was the result of the council's early receipt of half of its financial assistance grant from the Federal Government.

$3.814 million in federal spending was brought forward to late June, instead of arriving during the current financial year - meaning the amount was included on the 2016/17 books.

"What it does mean is there's no impact on our two-year financials, but it will impact on our current year,” Ms Dowling said.

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Bruce Hwy crash victim suffering from injury to abdomen

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy crash victim suffering from injury to...

The patient is suffering from chest pain and injuries to the abdomen

Left by the roadside: Council votes down coffee van

DISBELIEF: Cafe Casa owner Peter Dixon will remain restricted to running his business from private car parks.

Councillors concerned about proximity to nearby coffee shops.

'Future is bleak': Young Gladstone man likely to lose 2 jobs

FILE PHOTO: Gladstone man drives car while drunk on Glenlyon Rd.

HE was fired from one job, and could lose another.

The birth of Duosen takes the Peters family to six

EXCITEMENT: Kaili (2), Meisen (4), Caijuan Wu, baby Duosen and Kaisen (6) at Gladstone hospital the day after Duosen was born.

Family gathers at hospital to celebrate newborn.

Local Partners