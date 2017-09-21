Acting CFO not losing any sleep over council deficit

IT WAS the question that came out of nowhere at Tuesday's council meeting: "Is there anything that keeps you up at night”?

But while acting chief financial officer Leisa Dowling seemed amused by the question, councillor PJ Sobhanian quickly clarified: "Financially, I mean?”

Cr Sobhanian was taking the opportunity to get the opinion of Ms Dowling, who was bringing fresh eyes to the region's finances in her second day on the job.

She said her overall assessment of the council's position was that there were no major issues standing out at this stage.

"I think that capital expenditure is something... where we need to improve our efforts,” she said.

"We always seem to have this lag where we don't quite get to where we want to be.”

Expenditure on capital works this financial year to August 31 has totalled $5.094 million - just 5% of the $103.014 million works budget.

But when existing commitments are taken into account, that number rises to 28.4%, more in line with the council's projections.

The council is also now projected to run a $1.7 million deficit for the 2017/18 financial year, a significant downgrade from its initial projections of a $1.76 million operating surplus.

But Ms Dowling explained the deficit was the result of the council's early receipt of half of its financial assistance grant from the Federal Government.

$3.814 million in federal spending was brought forward to late June, instead of arriving during the current financial year - meaning the amount was included on the 2016/17 books.

"What it does mean is there's no impact on our two-year financials, but it will impact on our current year,” Ms Dowling said.