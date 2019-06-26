ACT minister to resign over family reasons

ACT government minister Meegan Fitzharris is set to resign from the territory's Legislative Assembly.

Ms Fitzharris will stand down as minister from July 1 and leave the assembly in "coming weeks", she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My decision is a personal one and stems from a desire to better balance my family life," she said.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for me, but it is the right decision and will allow a new member of our team to come into the assembly prior to the 2020 election."

A countback of votes will occur following Ms Fitzharris' departure to fill the casual vacancy, involving those who were up for election in 2016 and still wish to be considered.

Ms Fitzharris has been the member for Yerrabi since 2016 and holds the health, higher education, vocational education, medical research and transport portfolios.