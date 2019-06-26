Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

ACT minister to resign over family reasons

by Rebecca Gredley
26th Jun 2019 10:35 AM

ACT government minister Meegan Fitzharris is set to resign from the territory's Legislative Assembly.

Ms Fitzharris will stand down as minister from July 1 and leave the assembly in "coming weeks", she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"My decision is a personal one and stems from a desire to better balance my family life," she said.

"This has been an incredibly difficult decision for me, but it is the right decision and will allow a new member of our team to come into the assembly prior to the 2020 election."

A countback of votes will occur following Ms Fitzharris' departure to fill the casual vacancy, involving those who were up for election in 2016 and still wish to be considered.

Ms Fitzharris has been the member for Yerrabi since 2016 and holds the health, higher education, vocational education, medical research and transport portfolios.

act act minister meegan fitzharris

Top Stories

    Top 5 latest properties to hit Gladstone market

    premium_icon Top 5 latest properties to hit Gladstone market

    News Over past two days, nine properties have hit the market. Here, The Observer has compiled the top five.

    Rosella Park students turn heads at airport

    premium_icon Rosella Park students turn heads at airport

    News Art project on display at Gladstone Airport.

    'Couldn't believe it': Busting grocery bills with giveaway

    premium_icon 'Couldn't believe it': Busting grocery bills with giveaway

    News The Giant Grocery Give Away competition went from May 25 to June 21

    How Gladstone mum dodges wait times for GP visits

    premium_icon How Gladstone mum dodges wait times for GP visits

    Health 'I couldn't get a doctor's appointment for two days'