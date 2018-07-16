Acoustic guitarists hit the right note at Library Square

ACOUSTIC guitarist Michael Fix is no stranger to Gladstone.

"It's been a few years since I've been here," he said.

"I was stunned, it's really grown."

Michael was a regular visitor during 1990s while touring with Graham Connors.

"I also did a lot of guitar workshops at David's Music store in Tank St," he said.

Michael returned to Gladstone last week to perform in the library square with his show, the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular.

"It's been my concept for over 12 years," he said.

"And for this tour I'm accompanied by Italian virtuoso Andrea Valeri and Queensland's own funky finger-stylist Sarah Koppen."

The trio conducted guitar workshops on Friday and performed for free in the Library Square on Friday night.

Michael said a major influence in his life was Tommy Emmanuel.

"I toured with Tommy internationally and have had a connection with him and his brother Phil that goes back to the seventies," he said.

"He said to me in the really the early days 'You've got to find your own style and sound and be you'."

"He was very young guy at the time so it makes that statement even more profound in hindsight."

Michael was amazed to see what Tommy was doing with the guitar.

"I didn't realise those amazing sounds were possible," he said.

"A light bulb went on in my head and it hit me that if you can play by yourself and you can play bass lines with your thumb and melody and chords, then you don't need a band.

The dream formed in his mind that he could be a solo performer.

"Because I was playing instrumental music, I could travel the world doing that," Michael said.

"It took 30 years but that's what I'm doing now."