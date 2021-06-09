ACF: ‘Speed the transition away from coal and gas’

One of the country’s most influential environmentalists has called for the state to turn away from fossil fuels in the wake of a hydro-electric scheme at Borumba Dam.

One of the country’s most influential environmentalists has called for the state to turn away from fossil fuels in the wake of a hydro-electric scheme at Borumba Dam.

One of the country’s top environmental advocates said Queensland had every reason to move away from fossil fuels and become a leader in climate change action.

Australian Conservation Foundation’s CEO Kelly O’Shanassy’s pushed the claim in a statement from the ACF praising the newly announced hydro-electric scheme at Borumba Dam.

Ms O’Shanassy said big renewable storage projects could speed the transition away from coal and gas and help make Queensland a renewable energy superpower.

“Of course, this project must first go through proper environmental assessments to make sure it doesn’t threaten our precious and unique animals, woodlands and forests, or compromise environmental flows in the Mary River catchment,” she said.

“The recent fire and explosions at the Callide coal-fired power station, which thankfully didn’t injure anyone, and the subsequent blackouts are a reminder that coal is unreliable and dangerous.

“Fortunately, renewable energy helped restore Queensland’s power following the Callide blackout, which was the state’s worst power outage in decades.”

Ms O’Shanassy said Queenslanders’ way of life and natural wonders like the Great Barrier Reef, the Daintree and the Wet Tropics were particularly vulnerable to climate change.

“Queensland has every reason to move away from fossil fuels and become a leader in climate change action,” she said.

“The state’s 2030 targets, to reduce emissions by 30 per cent and have 50 per cent of electricity from renewable, are among the weakest in the country and should be strengthened.

“Queensland has started to fall behind other states when it comes to renewable energy penetration into the grid.

“If this project goes ahead it will put Queensland back in the race.

“Projects like this pumped hydro scheme can help the state move to clean energy, we look forward to more announcements like this from the Queensland government.”

