AC/DC leads all-star album avalanche for Xmas

AC/DC have confirmed their new record Power Up will soon be released, joining a raft of A-list rock and pop stars releasing albums in time for Christmas.

Australian rock legends AC/DC have paid tribute to their lost brother Malcolm Young with new record Power Up.

As the band announced details of their 17th record - the best worst kept secret in rock for the past two years - Angus Young said Power Up would be a "dedication to Malcolm, my brother."

"It's a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott," Young told Rolling Stone.

AC/DC prepare to rock with new album Power Up. Picture: Supplied

Their first album since 2014's Rock Or Bust comes three years after Malcolm lost his long battle with dementia.

Fans flocked to social media and streaming services to hear Shot In The Dark, the first taste of the new album, when it debuted in Australia on Wednesday afternoon.

It sounds like vintage AC/DC - crunching, bluesy rifforama from Angus, with the spirit of Malcolm's unparalleled rhythm guitar chugging in the background but now played by his nephew Stevie.

Power Up became a reality when Angus Young - the band's creative controller - got the band back together with a series of phone calls.

Angus Young on Shot In The Dark cover. Picture: Supplied.

First up was frontman Brian Johnson who was forced off the road during the 2016 Rock or Bust world tour because of significant hearing issues.

New technology has enabled him to return to the studio and, hopefully, the stage.

Drummer Phil Rudd returns to the line-up after he was forced to sit out the Rock Or Bust tour due to facing drug possession charges, which he pleaded guilty to, and others later dropped by New Zealand police.

Bassist Cliff Williams is also back in AC/DC despite retiring because he was over touring.

Power Up will be released on November 13 and joins a raft of heavy-hitter new records competing for the lucrative Christmas music market.

Bruce Springsteen releases his new opus Letter To You on October 23 and Midnight Oil are back on October 30 with The Makarrata Project mini-album on October 30.

Pop chart slayers are also lining up big end-of-year records including Kylie Minogue with Disco on November 6 and K-Pop princes BTS release their second album for the year BE on November 20.

Adele could be making Christmas come early for her fans. Picture: Instagram.

Adele fans are lighting up social media with delirious excitement in response to yet another rumour has her fourth record is also dropping in November.

Shawn Mendes releases his fourth album Wonder on December 4.

And Foo Fighter fans know the rockers have a record in the can and while it was believed they had pushed its release to 2021, it may be coming sooner than we think.

POWER UP TRACKLISTING:

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You're Down

6. Witch's Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man's Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red

