Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart Paul Anderson, who is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan, has faced court for the first time.
Stuart Paul Anderson, who is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan, has faced court for the first time.
Crime

Handyman accused of killing elderly widow faces court

by Caroline Schelle
23rd Dec 2019 2:36 PM

A handyman accused of killing an elderly widow in Melbourne has appeared in court.

Stuart Paul Anderson, 39, appeared in a Melbourne court charged with one count of murder.

He is accused of killing 77-year-old Vicki Ramadan between March 23 and 25, court documents reveal.

The Wallan man was charged on Friday with murder and spent the weekend in custody.

He was wearing a grey jumper and glasses when he appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

His lawyer told the court he required medication for depression and anxiety, but had only received one of his medications.

There was no application for bail and Anderson will next face court for a committal mention in April 2020.

crime murder stuart paul anderson vicki ramadan violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open and shut this Christmas

        premium_icon What’s open and shut this Christmas

        News TO HELP you keep track of which businesses are trading on during the Christmas holiday period, The Observer has compiled a list of opening hours for...

        Relief funds for bushfire-affected

        Relief funds for bushfire-affected

        News Bushfire-affected residents now have access to $180 per individual and up to $900...

        • 23rd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories, photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Stories, photos from the weekend

        News IT was a busy weekend for residents in Gladstone this weekend.

        Gladstone woman wins ultimate prize before Christmas

        premium_icon Gladstone woman wins ultimate prize before Christmas

        News The woman said she would enjoy her ongoing prize by going into 2020 “worry free”.