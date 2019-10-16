Accused pair in rehab after vicious assault on cops

TWO women who allegedly helped a gang of youths bash a pair of off-duty police officers have entered rehab.

Chikitta May Marlene Mow and Mahli Jasper Stone were both bailed to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday for allegedly beating two officers on September 29.

It is alleged that Ms Stone and Ms Mow were among 11 adults and juveniles who stalked and attacked the two off-duty officers.

Ms Mow has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm in company while Ms Stone faces one count of the same charge.

Magistrate Scott Luxton held off issuing an arrest warrant for the pair as they were both in rehab centres.

But a warrant was issued for co-accused Redmond Yougie, who failed to appear charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

A fourth defendant, Gregory Hobson, remains in custody charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

He will appear in court on October 21 via video link.

Police have alleged the four defendants set upon two officers in a CBD street, knocking them out.

The officers had to be treated in Cairns Hospital and could spend weeks recovering from their injuries.

It is alleged the seven juveniles were initially taunting and throwing projectiles at the officers as they walked along several Cairns streets.

The four adults, Mr Hobson, Mr Yougie, Ms Stone and Ms Mow, allegedly joined the group as they attacked the pair along Grafton St about 11.30pm.

Ms Mow is alleged to have been part of a group that attacked two police officers.

The officers suffered fractures and facial injuries.

Queensland Police Union Far North representative Sergeant Marty Bristow described the alleged attackers as a "pack of wolves".

The matters of Ms Mow and Ms Stone have been adjourned for three weeks, to November 5.