Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Cops swoop on man for wearing bikie shirt

by Amanda Robbemond
12th Mar 2019 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ACCUSED bikie has been charged after allegedly wearing a shirt with the Mongols logo on it in public.

It is prohibited to wear a bikie related item in public.

Earlier today, the Gold Coast Major and Organised Crime Squad raided a Merrimac property where they arrested a 28-year-old man.

More Mongols shirts. Picture: supplied
More Mongols shirts. Picture: supplied

Police will allege the man is a member of the Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Club and was identified wearing a Mongols shirt.

Police also allegedly found steroids and the prohibited clothing at his address.

"The Queensland Police Service adopts a very strong approach to policing the visible wearing of outlaw motorcycle gang 'colours' in all public places," Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson said.

Police arrested a Merrimac man who allegedly wore this bikies shirt in public. Picture: supplied
Police arrested a Merrimac man who allegedly wore this bikies shirt in public. Picture: supplied

"We will continue to be unrelenting in our efforts to use serious and organised crime legislation to disrupt and prosecute members of organised crime syndicates who pose a risk to our community."

The alleged bikie was bailed to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on March 25.

Meanwhile, police have closed a separate two-day operation targeting drug and firearms offences across the Gold Coast and Logan.

Police have raided six homes across the Gold Coast and Logan in a separate two-day operation, finding drugs. Picture: supplied
Police have raided six homes across the Gold Coast and Logan in a separate two-day operation, finding drugs. Picture: supplied

Six homes were raided as part of Operation Quebec Elm, including Ormeau.

Police allegedly seized a handgun, a shortened rifle, methylamphetamine, $12,000 cash, a car alleged to be stolen, as well as other stolen property.

Seven people were charged on 48 offences.

More Stories

bikies crime editors picks omcg

Top Stories

    Mercy Health in discussions to sell private hospital

    premium_icon Mercy Health in discussions to sell private hospital

    Breaking In a letter sent to staff and stakeholders today Mercy Health said the decision had not been made lightly.

    Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    premium_icon Gladstone man plans early retirement after huge lotto win

    News Early retirement and holiday around Australia on the cards.

    PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Observer Club event raises almost $5k for Roseberry

    News The evening was attended by former INXS guitarist Kirk Pengilly.

    • 12th Mar 2019 4:06 PM
    Gladstone boy setting a high standard as college captain

    premium_icon Gladstone boy setting a high standard as college captain

    News He has big plans including pursuing a career in medicine.