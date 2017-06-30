MACHETE CASE: Accused man jumps court barrier in escape bid

IT TOOK a swarm of police officers to restrain a desperate Gladstone man trying to escape from custody at the courthouse today.

A quiet courtroom bail application turned chaotic in a matter of seconds after 31-year-old Peter James Pearson, accused of more than 20 charges, jumped over the glass dock from where he was being held in custody.

At about 2.30pm, during the magistrate's ruling of whether he should be released on bail or not, a loud bang was heard from the dock where he sat.

He had begun to climb the walls of the dock, using his arms to lift himself up and over it in an apparent attempt to escape from the courtroom.

The Magistrate had not come to a ruling yet as to whether his bail would be granted.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens immediately sprung up from his chair and tried to restrain the accused, who was finding his feet after making the jump.

Another officer in the courtroom quickly ran to Sgt Stevens' aid, but the accused began to push and fight back.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho and two lawyers were forced to make a fast, emergency exit from the courtroom.

About eight officers from the police station sprinted into the courtroom to assist with the restraint of the man, who continued to break free of multiple officers' grasps and make his way towards the door.

However, the accused was restrained and taken back to the watch-house by about 2.40pm.

Prior to the the man's attempted escape, documents tendered in court revealed police will allege he was the offender involved in a machete assault in South Gladstone yesterday.

He was charged with 20 offences following his dramatic arrest at the Clinton Oval carpark, including six counts of burglary and committing an indictable offence, four counts of common assault, two charges of entering premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, unlawful wounding, assault occasioning bodily harm, assaulting police, obstructing police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failure to supply a roadside breath specimen unlicensed driving, failure to dispose of a syringe and entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

A document tendered by the police prosecutor during the bail application revealed that the man had already been arrested by police earlier that day, before the above mentioned set of charges.

The alleged offending occurred at about 8am on Thursday at the man's residence on Lyons St, with the accused becoming involved in an argument with a woman.

Police will allege he pushed her out of his house, accused her of stealing his property and continued to push her down the street and near oncoming traffic.

The woman fled the street and police arrived. The man was arrested, charged with one count of committing a public nuisance and two traffic offences and taken to the Gladstone watch-house.

He was released on bail at 12.25pm, however just under an hour later police were called to a disturbance on Toolooa St.

This is where the alleged assault of a Gladstone woman occurred and the rest of the alleged offending; involving a stolen vehicle, multiple assaults and obstructs of officers, assaults using the 'machete-like knife', occupants being chased while the accused was holding the knife, a stolen firearm, property damage and more.

The most serious charge, according to Sgt Stevens, was the assault that saw one of the victims receive a 2cm slash wound from the accused.

Another woman allegedly received a blow to the head from the accused, using the blunt end of the knife.

A 14-year-old child was present at the residence.

Defence lawyer Matthew Heelan told the court his client was intending to dispute all of the charges made against him, and would subsequently face trial.

Before his client tried to escape the courtroom, Mr Heelan said there was "no connection" between the machete police found in his client's vehicle and the one allegedly used in the offending.

Ms Ho said the prosecution's case was strong with three witnesses; two of those allegedly assaulted by the man.

She also said that the accused was not a first-time offender and had recently been sentenced in the Gladstone Magistrates Court for other offences.

Ms Ho said the accused was only released from jail in May and was on bail at the time of the most recent offending.

She refused his bail on those grounds, stating that it was an "unacceptable risk", not only that he had "jumped dock" but also could put the witnesses at risk.

Mr Pearson will remain in custody until his next court date on August 25.