The barista accused of killing Jarrad Lovison in bushland is in a “sensitive” state while in prison, a court has been told.
Crime

Accused killer feels ‘sensitive’ in prison, court hears

by Caroline Schelle
8th Dec 2020 1:11 PM

A woman charged with murder over the death of Gippsland man Jarrad Lovison is in a "sensitive" and "traumatic" state while in jail, her lawyer has told a court.

Moe woman Samantha Guillerme was charged with one count of murder in October in relation to the case.

Mr Lovison disappeared from Newborough on April 16 this year, and his body was discovered in bushland 30km north on May 23.

Newborough man Jarrad Lovison was found dead in bushland at Gippsland earlier this year. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire
The 24-year-old woman was expected to apply for bail in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Tuesday, but her barrister John Desmond withdrew the application.

'She's in a very sensitive, traumatic state," Mr Desmond said and added she'd never been in custody before.

The lawyer described the police summary of the crime as the Tolstoy novel "War and Peace" because of the length of the document.

Ms Guillerme may spend Christmas behind bars as her lawyers work through the brief of evidence.

Mr Lovison was last seen with his green mountain bike on the Moe-Walhalla Road about 3am on April 16, according to police.

Samantha Guillerme has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Jarrad Lovison. Picture: Supplied
Mr Lovison's body was found at the Moondarra State Park.

His bike was seen two days later propped against a tree on Becks Bridge Road just north of Adam View Court in Tanjil South about 2.30pm on April 18, according to police.

Two men, Andrew Price, 47, and Jake Brown, 28, were also charged with murder in relation to the crime.

The trio are next expected to face court in January.

