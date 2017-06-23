Accused Gladstone teen, 19 to face trial over alleged photographs

A YOUNG Gladstone man has been committed to face trial, accused of the indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16.

The 19-year-old appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to be sentenced however, it was decided by the magistrate that the matter needed to be dealt with in the Gladstone District Court.

According to the Queensland Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 section 9 and confirmed by Gladstone police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens, when an offender is sentenced for any sexual offence against a child under 16, a "leading principle” is that the offender must serve an actual term of imprisonment unless there are 'exceptional circumstances'.

In explaining her decision to the court, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the 19-year-old could be facing jail time over the alleged offending.

Ms Ho said it was up to a jury whether the treatment of the child could be labelled as 'indecent' and the District court to decide whether there were any 'exceptional circumstances' that would prevent the teen from going to jail.

While there was no schedule of facts tendered by the prosecutions in court, it was mentioned that the offending involved the use of a mobile phone and photographs.

The court heard the alleged offending occurred over a period between March 30 - mid August 2015.

A date for the district court matter has yet to be set.

The accused man was not be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The victim's parents watched the proceedings from the back of the courtroom.

