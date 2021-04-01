Menu
Michael Bernard Luke Delta, 28, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court via videolink on Tuesday and applied for bail.
Crime

Accused Gladstone police evader applies for bail

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
1st Apr 2021 2:00 PM
A Gladstone man in custody after allegedly racking up more than 22 offences in a shocking crime spree applied for bail on Tuesday.

Michael Bernard Luke Delta, 28, appeared from the Gladstone watchhouse via video-link before Magistrate Bevan Manthey and police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd.

Mr Boyd made reference to some of Delta’s alleged offending, which included several instances of evading police, like he allegedly did on January 13, 2021.

Gladstone police were conducting patrols on Far St, West Gladstone at 10.15am when they allegedly observed Delta driving a stolen car on the Dawson Highway.

Five minutes later police allege they saw the car again on Far Street, however, Delta allegedly had a black scarf covering part of his face this time.

Police activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to intercept Delta, however, he allegedly took off at high speed and ran a red light.

Police stopped their pursuit and pulled over, then allegedly observed Delta drive into the Rocky Glen Hotel car park and onto Blain Drive.

Delta’s duty lawyer said her client would take his bail conditions seriously if it was granted and that he had a secure bail address to relocate to.

Mr Manthey said Delta had no regard for bail conditions when given previous chances to behave and actively attempted to avoid police at all costs.

Delta’s bail application was denied and he was remanded in custody.

