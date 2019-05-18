Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beers on tap at Joe's Grand Hotel at Goomeri. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times
Beers on tap at Joe's Grand Hotel at Goomeri. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times Tanya Easterby
Crime

Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th May 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, who was granted bail after being formally charged with trafficking drugs, released on bail and allegedly trafficking drugs again, yesterday sought bail conditions be varied so he could "have a beer".

Trevor John Williams was charged in September 2016 with 105 drug offences after a four-month Criminal Investigation Bureau operation.

Mr Williams, in his mid-50s, was granted bail in October 2017 before Justice Martin Burns, who ordered bail conditions to include drug testing and reporting daily to police. The court heard in 2017 that Mr Williams was accused of employing people to supply methamphetamine.

The Supreme Court in Rockhampton yesterday heard Mr Williams sought to have bail conditions changed to report less often to police, not to have to provide drug tests and to be able to have a beer.

Justice Graeme Crow said Mr Williams had been indicted on trafficking dangerous drugs, aggravated possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one of possessing an item used in connection to trafficking. He said Mr Williams was granted bail by Justice Burns with 16 conditions including reporting to police twice daily and abstaining from drugs and alcohol.

Justice Crow said Mr Williams had successfully had the reporting condition varied after a written submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions and he was now required to report three times a week. He said Mr Williams did not work and there was no reason given to decrease that condition.

Justice Crow said the reason for the abstaining from alcohol condition was "so that I may be able to have a beer at night".

"It is not unreasonable that an Australian man may seek to have a beer at night on occasion," he said. "But Mr Williams is not in a position of being a person whose position is that of the average male."

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips said Mr Williams' affidavit stated he had some drug dependency issues in the past which was an intoxicating substance.

"Wanting a beer is a bit of a weak reason... for asking Your Honour to remove a condition originally thought an irreducible minimum," he said.

Mr Williams' barrister Robert Gordon explained his client wanted the weekly drug test condition removed as he was paying $85 per week, spending more than $6000 so far for the tests, and it was causing him financial strain.

"There has been an insufficient change in circumstances to change the conditions of bail," Justice Crow said as he dismissed the application.

More Stories

beer supreme court in rockhampton tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    YOUR SAY: How Mt Larcom and Flynn residents are voting

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: How Mt Larcom and Flynn residents are voting

    News Residents have their say on how they made up their minds.

    • 18th May 2019 7:00 AM
    Work on new precinct in Gladstone West up for tender

    premium_icon Work on new precinct in Gladstone West up for tender

    Council News Stage one of the community services hub is ready to begin

    Big dreams for little Bororen cafe

    premium_icon Big dreams for little Bororen cafe

    Business Big Giraffe Cafe owner talks about shopping local

    'Fun evening': Trinity College opens doors to community

    premium_icon 'Fun evening': Trinity College opens doors to community

    News An iPad was up for grabs for people who took the time to explore