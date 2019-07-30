Menu
Man in handcuffs
Crime

Accused drink-driver crashes into house

by Sarah Matthews
30th Jul 2019 5:07 AM

A YOUNG man has been charged after allegedly drink-driving around Toowoomba, hitting a motorcyclist and crashing into a house this afternoon.

The 24-year-old was spotted allegedly driving at speed along the New England Highway around 1.20pm and swerving on to the wrong side of the road, before allegedly clipping a motorcycle causing the rider to fall to the road.

He was then pursued by police along the highway who deployed a tyre deflation device, stopping the driver. However, the car continued along the highway before crashing into a vacant house at the intersection of Gregory Street.

The driver fled on foot but was found and arrested a short time later.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The 24-year-old Caboolture man was charged with dangerous driving, evading police, driving under the influence of liquor and possession of illegal drugs.

He is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 20.

