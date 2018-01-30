Police will strongly oppose bail for accused double murderer

GLADSTONE Police will strongly oppose any bail application by Russell Williams, who was yesterday charged for murdering two men.

The 51-year-old Rosedale man was charged with two counts of murder and drug production, after investigators made a major breakthrough in a 25-year cold case yesterday.

Police allege Mr Williams killed Derek Van Der Poel and Robert Grayson, who were last seen in May 1993.

Today Detective Inspector of the Capricornia District Darrin Shadlow said despite yesterday's new plea for information from the public, no new reports were received last night.

Mr Williams was due to front the Gladstone Magistrates Court today. He will remain in custody until a committal mention at Gladstone Magistrates Court on April 10.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said he was unsure if his client, Mr Williams, would apply for bail.

He said they were waiting for legal aid.

Insp Shadlow said the police would "strenuously oppose" any application for bail.

He reiterated the police's plea for new information, adding there is a $250,000 reward for new information that that could lead to the conviction of the person/people involved.

He said the police had not ruled out the possibility that more than one person could be involved in the murder and disappearance of Mr Grayson and Mr Van Der Poel.

"We seek information from persons not directly involved but may be on the peripheral of it," he said.

He said in excess of 150 people have been interviewed throughout the 25-year investigation and more than 1000 lines of inquiry have been followed up.