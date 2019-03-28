Accused doctor worse than Patel: claim

THE Royal Australasian College of Surgeons president has conceded the body should have been clearer with members about serious allegations levelled at a doctor.

William Braun was outed by Opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates in Parliament last month following allegations of malpractice and sexual misconduct.

Ms Bates tabled more documents in Parliament this afternoon, including a letter that RACS sent to its fellows on March 15.

In his letter, president John Batten said he understood the frustration and disappointment of RACS fellows - of which Dr Braun was one - that the college hadn't been able to act on concerns "in a manner that you expected."

"As I mentioned at our meeting, we have been unable to progress these concerns without sufficient details of the incidents and Dr Braun's behaviour, and we should have been clearer with you about these issues earlier," he said.

"I appreciate that you consider the college has had sufficient information to take action."

Metro North Hospital and Health Service last month suspended Dr Braun following the allegations.

The surgeon had worked between several public and private hospitals across the state.

In another letter, dated March 21, Mr Batten wrote to fellows stating Dr Braun's involvement in all RACS related activities had been suspended, pending further investigation.

Speaking in Parliament today, Ms Bates said since her initial speech there had been many more complaints made from around Australia.

"We understand that two of the senior doctors who were on the review of the Dr (Jayant) Patel saga are of the opinion that Braun is potentially worse than Patel," she said.

"In recent weeks, we were alerted to the fact that Dr Braun was a flight risk, given his personal and professional links to Russia and that region.

"On Friday 1 March I wrote to the Premier with these concerns, and making her aware of the possibility that he may flee the country."

Ms Bates said one woman told the LNP Dr Braun had performed surgery on her that she had not approved in December 2017.

"Two other former patients both contacted us with concerns about their clinical treatment," Ms Bates said.

"In both cases, there was concern that the patients nearly died.

"I want to reassure Queenslanders that by far the vast majority of health professionals act honourably and ethically at all times.

"I want to reassure those who have contacted me that we will be monitoring the investigation very closely."

In a statement to The Courier-Mail tonight, Dr Braun said: "I am deeply concerned that anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations against me have been tabled under parliamentary privilege.

"I have been denied a fair and reasonable opportunity to respond to these allegations under the established and proper mechanisms for pursuing complaints.

"I have also been denied the opportunity to provide wider context around what I believe to be a related issue, which is a co-ordinated campaign of harassment against me which has been ongoing for several years.

"I have formally requested support from hospital administrators and other professional bodies in relation to this harassment on numerous occasions from 2016-19.

"I respect and understand the need for parliamentary privilege. However it is a powerful weapon, and when misused, particularly against individuals, it can have devastating consequences.

"For me, the tabling of this anonymous information has caused irreparable damage to my professional and personal reputation and caused significant concern to myself and my family."