Crime

Accused dance school rapist faces more charges

by Nicole Hogan
21st Mar 2019 1:05 PM
ANTHONY Sampieri, 55, who allegedly choked a little girl in the Kogarah Dance Studio toilet until she was "incapable of resistance" last year has been charged with two additional offences.

 

Sampieri allegedly choked a little girl in the Kogarah Dance Studio toilet. Picture: John Grainger
About 7.55pm on Thursday 15 November 2018, emergency services were called to commercial premises on Railway Parade, Kogarah, after reports of the concern for welfare of a child and the stabbing of a man who came to her aid.

Police will allege in court that Sampieri physically and sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the building.

Sampieri was last year charged with sexual intercourse with a child under 10 before local dentist Jeffrey Stack and Nicola "Nick" Gilio allegedly confronted and detained him.

Sampieri is then accused of stabbing Mr Gilio in the melee.

He is also charged with stabbing the girl's mother in the hand with a scalpel as she helped rescue her daughter alongside the two men.

Anthony Sampieri appeared via video link at Waverly Court today. Credit — Vincent de Gouw
Mr Gilio has since made a full recovery.

Following further investigations, police have laid additional charges, being two counts of sexual intercourse with child under 10, during the now-55-year-old man's court appearance at Central Local Court today.

Sampieri, is led out of Maroubra police station. Picture Dean Asher TNV
He remains in custody and is next due to appear at the same court on Thursday 30 May 2019.

Investigations are continuing.

