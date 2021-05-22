Accused copper wire thief has bail denied

A Gladstone man had his bail application denied for charges relating to him cutting his way into NRG Powerstation with wire cutters and stealing copper. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone man had his bail application denied for charges relating to him cutting his way into NRG Powerstation with wire cutters and stealing copper. GENERIC PIC.

A Gladstone man who allegedly stole hundreds of kilograms of copper from a local industry applied for bail on Friday.

Michael James Gordon, 32, appeared via video-link from police custody in the Gladstone Magistrates Court before Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford.

His charges included enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, two counts of fraud - dishonestly obtaining property from another, trespass and wilful damage.

Gordon was not required to enter a plea at this stage of proceedings.

Police prosecutor Griffiths read the facts of Gordon’s case to the court, which stemmed from an alleged incident on April 14, 2021.

Around 6.33pm, Gordon allegedly drove to NRG Power station on Hanson Rd, Callemondah where he approached the boundary fence.

Using a pair of bolt cutters, Gordon allegedly cut a hole in the wire fence before climbing through it and into the yard.

He then allegedly approached an undercover storage structure and cut holes in another fence to gain access to a storage shed.

Gordon allegedly proceeded to remove several hundred kilograms of copper wire with a value between $20,000 and $50,000.

On May 17, 2021, around 7.10am, Gordon allegedly attended Acton Metal Recyclers on 2 South Trees Dr, South Trees.

He allegedly produced 94kg of stolen copper and made a claim it was his to sell, he received $1,071.60 for the material.

On the same day, around 4.23pm, Gordon allegedly returned to the same business and this time received $3,354 for 310 kilograms of copper.

On May 18, around 4pm, police executed a search warrant on Gordon’s house in New Auckland.

He was located in Oregon Court, Gladstone and police conducted a search of his car which uncovered a set of bolt cutters, wire cutters and three black gloves.

The items were seized and Gordon was transported to his house for the warrant.

Police conducted a search of his address and located multiple stripped wire sheathings under his house along with a knife.

Gordon was arrested and transported to the Gladstone Watchhouse, however, he first showed police where he was stripping wire.

He took them to a dirt road in Clinton where police saw large quantities of copper wire sheathing in several colours, consistent with that stolen from NRG Power station.

Gordon refused to tell police who had assisted him with his alleged offending and he was subsequently charged, his bail refused.

Mr Woodford denied Gordon’s bail and he is expected to face the Gladstone Magistrates Court at a later date.

