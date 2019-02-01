Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Robert Price-Purcell disappeared on February 16, 2015.
Sam Robert Price-Purcell disappeared on February 16, 2015.
Crime

Accused cold case killers get new court date

Anton Rose
by
31st Jan 2019 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men police accuse of murdering Brisbane man Sam Price-Purcell have new court dates as their matters progress through the legal system.

Michael Jay Evans, 36, and Owen James Harris, 29, were both charged with murder and interfering with a corpse last year after a three-year-long investigation by police.

Harris' matters were adjourned in the city's Magistrates Court to February 13, while Evans' next court date has been set for February 21.

Evans is also facing a further arson charge.

Harris' solicitor Phil Stainton of Legal Aid Queensland today told the court there was still material missing from the police brief of evidence against his client.

Legal representatives from Brisbane acting on behalf of Evans did not physically appear in the Toowoomba Courthouse, though police prosecutor Nikola Prince accepted the matter could be adjourned in their absence.

The probe for answers in relation to Mr Price-Purcell's 2015 disappearance came to a head last year on the anniversary of his vanishing.

An emotional appeal from his mother Leonie prompted a slew of tip-offs from members of the public.

Information led police to the recovery of the car Sam Price-Purcell was last seen getting into.

From there, searches at properties in Leyburn and Helidon were also conducted.

He was seen entering the yellow Commodore in the company of others travelling toward the Toowoomba region.

Evans was arrested and charged last July in a major breakthrough in the case, while Harris was arrested in Roma and subsequently charged about a week later.

Anton Rose


 

More Stories

micheal jay evans murder news owen james harris sam price purcell toowoomba toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Take a chance on me': Gladstone mum's job search worry

    premium_icon 'Take a chance on me': Gladstone mum's job search worry

    News She approached Centrelink to receive help through Disability Employment Services but was told 'stuttering is not a disability'.

    'Disgraceful': Police officer hit by chair in attack

    premium_icon 'Disgraceful': Police officer hit by chair in attack

    News "I cannot believe what went through your mind”.

    Celebrities to return as HookUp prize pool increases

    premium_icon Celebrities to return as HookUp prize pool increases

    News New $10,000 bounty fish will have anglers talking.

    Hard slog for Gladstone's newest police recruits

    premium_icon Hard slog for Gladstone's newest police recruits

    News Becoming a police officer is a rigorous process.