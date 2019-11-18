Menu
Neurosurgeon Peter Geoffrey Lucas, 44, who has been suspended from practising medicine, outside court.
Crime

Accused child porn surgeon’s phone, laptop probed

by Vanda Carson
18th Nov 2019 12:29 PM
A BRISBANE brain surgeon accused of distributing child porn and who has been suspended from practising medicine has had his mobile phone and laptop analysed, a court has heard.

Peter Geoffrey Lucas, 44, was represented in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning by barrister Matthew Jackson, where a prosecutor told Magistrate Anthony Gett that a "primary" analysis of Dr Lucas's mobile phone and laptop had been completed and a draft statement of facts would be ready to give to Dr Lucas within weeks.

Neurosurgeon Dr Peter Geoffrey Lucas, 44.
It would take experts a further three months to do a "full analysis", the court heard.

Police charged Dr Lucas on August 25 with one count of distributing child exploitation material.

Mr Jackson, who is instructed by Southport firm Behlau Murakami Grant, told the court that Dr Lucas was on bail and in regular contact.

Magistrate Gett adjourned the case until February 3, and continued Dr Lucas' bail.

Dr Lucas' medical registration was suspended by the Office of the Health Ombudsman in Queensland from September 19 - three weeks he was arrested.

Dr Lucas used to practice out of Brisbane Private Hospital in Spring Hill, and traded under the name Neuron: Brain, Spine, Nerves.

The hospital suspended him from practising soon after he first appeared in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court in late August.

