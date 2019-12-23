Accused child abuser on raft of charges for overseas crimes

John Oldfield Nettleton has been accused for more than 70 offences related to the sexual abuse of children overseas.

AN Australian man charged with more than 70 offences relating to the alleged abuse of children overseas is yet to enter a plea.

John Oldfield Nettleton, 35, appeared in the Burnie Magistrate's Court yesterday via video link from Risdon Prison.

Nettleton was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear to plead to charges in November.

The North-West man has been charged with four counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child outside Australia, one of persistent sexual abuse of a child outside Australia, seven of procuring a child to engage in sexual activities, and 21 counts of using a carriage service to transmit, publish and make child abuse material and other offences.

The Australian Federal Police says the charges relate to alleged offences between March 2016 and February, 2018.

Nettleton has been remanded to reappear and plead to the charges on January 20, 2020.



*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

