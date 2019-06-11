Accused body dumper remanded in custody

An American man charged with murdering a Thai national whose body was found bound, gagged, wrapped in plastic and dumped by a Sydney freeway has been remanded in custody.

Alex Dion, who was extradited from the US two months ago, did not appear in Central Local Court today as he was ordered to appear via video link from a NSW prison on July 23.

Mr Dion was extradited from California where the American-born former Sydney tiler had been living for several months after leaving Australia.

The 38-year-old is accused of murdering Wachira "Mario" Phetmang, 33, and dumping his body on the side of a busy Sydney freeway.

A passing truck driver found Mr Phetmang's bound body wrapped in plastic on Homebush Bay Drive on June 6 last year.

A post mortem revealed he had sustained more than 20 wounds to his head and had multiple skull fractures.

Police allege Mr Phetmang was last seen getting into a silver car at a petrol station in South Hurstville at 7.30pm on May 25 last year.

Mr Phetmang's body was found dumped by a freeway after an alleged drug deal gone wrong.

According to US court extradition documents, Mr Dion allegedly told police he had met Mr Phetmang there to buy methamphetamine, but had left when their associate showed up.

Three days later, clothing, glasses and a cap similar to what Mr Phetmang was seen wearing that night were allegedly found in the bottom of a water tank in East Killara.

Police allege Mr Dion had previously worked on the property as a tiler.

Mr Phetmang, a former Starbucks employee, had been living in Australia for ten years before his death.

candace.sutton@news.com.au