Accused bikie allegedly spent big on sex workers and cars

Jason Trouchet is facing a number of serious drug charges.

AN accused bikie was spending excessively on prostitutes, restaurants, penthouse hotel suites and luxury vehicles while being "largely responsible" for the distribution of drugs on the Gold Coast, police will allege.

Jason Troy Trouchet, 45, did not appear in Southport Magistrates Court yesterday when his matter, involving accusations of serious drug offences and involvement in a boiler room scam, was heard.

Jason Trouchet is expected to apply for bail on Thursday.

Instead his solicitor Jason Jacobson, of Jacobson Mahony Lawyers, asked for the matter to be adjourned.

Mr Jacobson said he needed time to prepare a bail application.

Trouchet is charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is alleged to be one of the key players in the Gold Coast drug trade between April 8, 2014 and June 30, 2015.

Police will allege Trouchet was "largely responsible" for the distribution of drugs on the Gold Coast and sourcing them from interstate.

During that time Trouchet lived a "lavish lifestyle" in waterfront properties and staying in "penthouse" accommodation despite being owning of a landscaping business, it will be alleged.

"Investigations revealed Trouchet often had access to unexplained sums of cash suspected of being derived from the drug trade and further illicit activities," it will be alleged in the police statement of fact.

"Trouchet was not financially disciplined and would spend excessively on prostitutes, restaurants and drugs …"

It is also alleged he had access to Range Rovers, BMWs and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Trouchet and a number of co-accused were caught during police sting Operation Lima Versatile, which seized $250,000 worth of ice, MDMA, GHB, cocaine, steroids and cannabis, police will allege.

Broadbeach bikie brawl identity Jason 'JT' Trouchet.

Trouchet is not alleged to be connected to all the drugs seized in Operation Lima Versatile.

Trouchet was often the go-between in setting up members of the Mongols bikies club with encrypted BlackBerry phones, it will be alleged.

Police will allege he was a "silent member" of the Mongols, acted as an enforcer for drug debts and was in regular contact with New South Wales crime figures Whalid "Wally" Ahmad and Ricky Ciano.

Police telephone intercepts allegedly found Trouchet was often referred to as JT, Big Boss, Big Fella and Handsome.

It will be alleged Trouchet did not speak about his drug trade on the phone often, but preferred face-to-face meetings.

Police will allege his co-accused were not so disciplined and spoke about the trade on phone calls intercepted by police. Trouchet will be accused of talking to associates about drugs being "lost" and retribution for the missing drugs on the recordings.

The matter will return to court on Thursday when Trouchet is expected to apply for bail.