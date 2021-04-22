Accused baby killer lands new legal representation

Beau Frank Bradshaw was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on June 2, 2020.

A man accused of killing his baby son has landed new legal representation - to be funded by taxpayers - as the alleged murder case against him progresses through the courts.

Ayden Jedd Bradshaw is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm over the death of Beau Bradshaw between June 1 and 5, 2020 at East Mackay.

Mackay detectives alleged the six-month-old boy suffered traumatic brain and other internal injuries resulting in his death.

He had spent the morning at the beach with his family on June 2, 2020 before paramedics were called to a Beverly Street home in the afternoon where the little boy was found unresponsive.

Beau Frank Bradshaw was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2. His father has been charged with his murder

Beau was flown from Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville that night and later died on June 4 - his organs were donated.

The case against Mr Bradshaw was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, although his appearance was excused.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Rosie Varley, who appeared on the record for Mr Bradshaw, said state funding had been approved for his defence.

Mr Bradshaw had been privately represented, the court heard, before his prior acting solicitor had requested and been granted leave to withdraw from the case over funding issues.

"I received the grant for funding late last week … Legal Aid has been approved," Ms Varley told the court.

"I'm in the process of obtaining the brief of evidence."

Magistrate James Morton said the brief had already been disclosed and questioned why she did not have the brief.

The court heard it had been handed over to Mr Bradshaw's previous lawyer.

Mackay man Ayden Bradshaw is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm over the death of his son Beau Frank Bradshaw in early June 2020 Picture Facebook

Mr Morton said that firm had been granted leave to withdraw one month ago.

"I cannot understand why … the brief has not been handed over to his current lawyer," Mr Morton said.

Ms Varley said she had sent an authority to her client for permission to obtain the brief and would be taking steps for its disclosure.

Legal Aid Queensland offers legal help to financially disadvantaged Queenslanders across criminal, family and civil matters.

Anyone seeking legal aid must first apply for a grant and to be eligible they must meet the organisation's financial eligibility tests.

Even those approved may need to pay a contribution if a lawyer runs their case.

Ms Varley requested four weeks "to get across the brief", have a conference with Mr Bradshaw and obtain the "appropriate grants to engage counsel" as the case would be committed to the supreme court.

The case was adjourned to late May.

