Accused ATM thief remanded in police custody

AN ACCUSED ATM thief was remanded in police custody after briefly having his matters heard in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Thirty-five-year-old Mitchell Mark was charged following the alleged theft of cash and an ATM machine in Central Queensland.

Mark faced 36 charges including fraud, wilful damage, unlawful possession of weapons, stealing, possessing drugs and drug utensils, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving, evading police, entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and receiving tainted property.

He had his matters adjourned for a further mention on November 25, 2020.