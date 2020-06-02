Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

2nd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas's 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance, warning the carrier it will enforce the law against any anti-competitive behaviour.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided an update on Monday on the now 16-month investigation in response to queries from various stakeholders.

The ACCC said with the aviation industry in a state of major upheaval, it was now more than ever concerned that competition by smaller airlines was not hindered.

Qantas bought the stake in Alliance on February 1, 2019, and flagged its intention to eventually take over the "well-managed" Brisbane-based operator.

The acquisition sparked the ACCC's interest due to the fact it was completed without seeking clearance from the watchdog.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

More Stories

accc alliance qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mercedes Benz driver narrowly misses jail

        premium_icon Mercedes Benz driver narrowly misses jail

        Crime The magistrate told him a suspended sentence with actual time was within range.

        • 2nd Jun 2020 4:00 PM
        Drivers annoyed as windscreens smashed by roadworks

        premium_icon Drivers annoyed as windscreens smashed by roadworks

        News A Boyne Island resident paid more than $600 for a new windscreen only to have it...

        • 2nd Jun 2020 2:56 PM
        CASH SPLASH: Tannum set for aquatic centre development

        premium_icon CASH SPLASH: Tannum set for aquatic centre development

        News The Boyne Island and Tannum Sands region’s prayers for an aquatic facility took a...

        Modern technology added to one of region’s oldest cemeteries

        premium_icon Modern technology added to one of region’s oldest cemeteries

        News ONE of the region’s oldest cemeteries will undergo modernisation.