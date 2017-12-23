ACCC to monitor fuel companies' supply chain

PUMPED UP: Treasurer Scott Morrison says the new directive will help the consumer watchdog crack down on price gouging over the holidays.

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has been given new powers to monitor petrol companies and others in the supply chain in an effort to crack down on price gouging over the holidays.

The Federal Government this week broadened its directive to the consumer watchdog, which will now be allowed to compulsorily obtain information on prices, costs and profits from companies which provide a service to the industry (such as terminal operators) over the next two years.

Treasurer Scott Morrison said the change would give the commission the freedom it needed to verify claims made by petrol companies when it came to the reason for price increases, such as the supply source, the quality of fuel and the impact of taxes and international prices.

"Australian motorists become acutely aware of the variabilities of petrol prices heading into the Christmas holiday period," Mr Morrison said.

"They need to be assured that petrol companies are playing fair and not hiking prices simply because it is the holidays."

The ACCC will hand down quarterly reports on its findings, with the first arriving early next year.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd welcomed the new directive.

"While there are legitimate variations that do lead to price changes at the petrol pump, both up and down, this new direction given to the ACCC will ensure petrol companies that try to inflate prices over holiday periods will be called to task," he said.