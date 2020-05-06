Academy rolls out term two workshops for students

APLNG graduate engineer Daniel Mackle with Chanel College students Louise Amahit and Ratidzo Mabukwa at QMEA's Powering our Future workshop in 2019.

THE Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy is ready to roll out term two events across partner schools, including Gladstone high schools, following the Queensland Government’s announcement schools would re-open this month.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Mcfarlane said the QMEA had been supporting the government’s Learning@home program through the development of e-learning materials.

“QMEA switched its educational content online using the capability of the QRC led national minerals and energy education portal Oresomeresources,” Mr Macfarlane said.

“Through interactive webinars the Academy was able to teach students science, technology, engineering and maths and tips for essential trades which are all needed for tomorrow’s workforce in our industry.”

Monday’s announcement will allow QMEA to plan for its STEM and trade teaching workshops to return to some of the 75 schools across the state. Chanel College, Tannum Sands State High School, Gladstone State High School and Toolooa State High School are part of the program.

QMEA is the education arm of the QRC and with the help of industry professionals it is Australia’s largest industry and government educational partnership.

The Academy would continue to offer additional access to educational resources and online experiences to assist teachers in understanding the skills needed in the sector and the teaching and learning of minerals and energy.

“While it’s good news to see students return to schools we understand it could change at any time,” Mr Mcfarlane said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland schools would re-open for Years 11 and 12 from May 11 and for all other years later in the month.