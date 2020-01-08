Academy program designed to build playing and coaching skills

TOUCH: Queensland Touch Football will host a special program designed for player and coach development this Sunday and Monday.

It’s the Q Academy and it will be hosted at the Gladstone Touch Association venue.

Sunday’s session will be the Holiday Academy at 3-5pm followed by the Coach Forum at 6-8pm.

Qld Touch Junior State Cup - U/10 Boys Bundaberg v Gladstone Blue. Bradley Cheetham (Gladstone). PICTURE: Alistair Brightman

The Q Academy finishes on Monday with the Development Academy from 8-10am.

Gladstone Junior Touch president Dale Harris said it would be the first of its type in Gladstone.

“It’s effectively a new concept by Queensland Touch Football and it’s also about developing affiliate clubs for high-level coaching support,” he said.

The program ran in Bundaberg and QTF had proposed for the program to be run in Gladstone.

“We asked about it in October last year as Bundy had run it and they (QTF) set up a travel plan from Gladstone and then to Rockhampton and Mackay,” Harris said.

Former elite Touch Football player and now the QTF Performance and Pathways Manager Tristan Mana will oversee the two-day academy.

“Tristan brings with him a wealth of touch football knowledge and experience as both a player and coach, along with a passion for the sport like no other,” GJTA secretary Lucy Price said.

She said players who would attend the academy would benefit greatly ahead of the new season.

“We are hoping new players gain experience prior to our season starting next month,” Price said.

“Experienced players can better their knowledge and skill set while being taught by a highly experienced player and coach,” Price said.

“We are hoping coaches can learn new drills and skills to take to their own teams and implement in the upcoming season.”

Cut-off for registrations will be on Saturday at 5pm and can be done on the qldtouch.com.au website.

Q ACADEMY

WHERE? Gladstone Touch Association, Harvey Rd

DATE Sunday and Monday

SESSIONS

Sunday Holiday Academy 3-5pm; Coach Forum 6-8pm

Monday Development Academy 8-10am

REGISTRATION DEADLINE Saturday 5pm

WHERE TO REGISTER?

qldtouch.com.au