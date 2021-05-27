‘Absurd’: Sutton claps back at reporter

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton has hit back at criticism of the state’s contact tracing efforts amid a highly infectious strain surging through the community.

Victoria has been plunged into a seven-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown after Covid-19 cases peaked this week.

The outbreak, now at 24 active cases, was sparked by a Melbourne man who caught the virus in an Adelaide quarantine hotel after returning from overseas.

It has turned the spotlight onto Victorian health authorities, who insist the state’s protection methods are solid.

Victorians have been thrust into another lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Enrique Ascui

“That is absurd,” Mr Sutton said after a reporter questioned him about the system.

“It is an absurd proposition that contract tracing has gone wrong,”

The state managed to avoid further cases when the man tested positive earlier this month.

But the virus spread quietly under the radar, first infecting a northern suburbs man who then spread the virus to work colleagues who in turn infected their families.

Contact tracers have so far managed to identify first, second and third ring contacts within 24 hours, but the concern now is their ability to keep up with the Indian variant.

Professor Sutton said their efforts had been “extraordinary”.

“Contact tracing is an integral part of how to get control – it does not do magic,” he said.

“Every country in the world started with one or two cases in their countries and had contact tracers that could have worked in that limit, but that is not the case and most countries have had huge epidemics.”

The man tested negative while in hotel quarantine before SA authorities cleared him to travel to Victoria.

But it’s now believed he caught Covid through aerosol transmission in his last few days of quarantine, bringing the virus to his hometown of Wollert.

“When an individual has reached out of hotel quarantine and they are in the community (but) if they are not infectious, there is nothing to respond to,” Professor Sutton said.

“If you have someone incredibly infectious and they have been around and about, that is enormous opportunity to transmit to many other people.”

Victorian authorities on Thursday said they were dealing with a “highly infectious” strain, with more than 10,000 people potentially being exposed.

Acting Premier James Merlino said the new strain was running faster than the state had ever recorded, which is why a lockdown was needed to assist contact tracing teams.

He said he had not lost faith in the state’s contact tracers.

“Our contact tracers, within a 24-hour period, are identifying and locking down first, second and third rings of cases,” he said.

“They have never ever worked as hard, as fast and as effectively as they are right now.”

Originally published as ‘Absurd’: Sutton claps back at reporter