'Absolutely wrong': Mining giant lashes out after sacking BSL workers

MINING giant Rio Tinto has lashed out at the state's power industry and called for Federal Government intervention two months after it sacked workers at Boyne Smelter Limited because of high electricity prices.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said it was time for the Federal Government to step in, describing the state's electricity market as "absolutely wrong".

The Rio Tinto-owned Boyne Smelter Limited aluminium smelter cut production by 14% earlier this year and more than 100 jobs were lost.

"We did end up in a situation where the price was so high that it didn't make sense any more for us to produce," Mr Jacques said.

Boyne Smelter Limited gets 85% of its electricity at a fixed price from Gladstone Power Station. The remaining 15% was purchased from the spot market.

Mr Jacques said he had a "very blunt" conversation with government officials in Canberra four weeks ago over the electricity spot market prices.

The miner said it had to cut production and jobs after the spot market price jumped from $88.80/MWh to $12,000/MWh on January 15.

"... At the end of the day you can't say on one side you want to create jobs, create economic benefits in Australia, and not sort out the power, and it's absolutely wrong," Mr Jacques said. He hit out at the regulatory framework for the state's electricity, which gives power generators the ability to bid to supply power at five- minute intervals.

Mr Jacques and BSL general manager Joe Rea has accused the power generators of delaying or changing bids to push prices higher.

"Power in Queensland needs to be fixed and it is not a lack of capacity, it is an issue of regulation," he said after Rio Tinto's annual general meeting last week.

"It's not just about Rio Tinto, forget about Rio Tinto for one minute here, it's for the benefit of the people in Queensland, for the short, medium and long term."

BSL general manager Joe Rea told workers on March 2 jobs would be lost, two months after first raising concerns over the fluctuating spot market.

"(Days) don't come much tougher than today," he told The Observer at the time.