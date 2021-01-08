‘Absolutely vital’: Huge lines as testing goes 24/7

There are huge lines COVID-19 testing facilities across greater Brisbane as the city prepares to go into lockdown after the mutant UK strain was detected.

There are huge lines COVID-19 testing facilities across greater Brisbane as the city prepares to go into lockdown after the mutant UK strain was detected.

Long lines have formed at testing centres across southeast Queensland amid a looming lockdown of Greater Brisbane.

At the Eight Mile Plains Community Health Centre, people donning masks can be seen queuing around the block, with wait times of roughly an hour to get a COVID-19 test.

Big lines at the Eight Mile Plains COVID-19 testing facility. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Queensland Ambulance Service acting assistant commissioner David Hartley said the Eight Mile Plains facility had done 450 tests since QAS took over its operation from Queensland Health at 10.30pm yesterday evening.

"The lines are growing, which is actually quite good for us to see," Mr Hartley said.

"We're actually operating 24/7," he said.

"We've got masks and hand sanitiser on arrival."

Queensland Ambulance Service acting assistant commissioner David Hartley. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr Hartley said it was "absolutely vital" for people with any symptoms, however minor, to get tested.

"People can be positive without any symptoms at all," he said.

Mr Hartley said most people would get a result within two to three days.

A number of those presenting at the Eight Mile Plains facility had been to hotspots identified by Queensland Health.

Jake Erceg from Algester. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Jake Erceg, from Algester, said he had been at the Sunnybank shopping centres.

"I've just got a bit of a sore throat," Mr Erceg said.

"You don't want to be a mutant," he said.

Mr Erceg said the three-day lockdown was the right move.

"I've gotta work on Monday, so it might be a bonus," he said.

Maria Simpson (right), and daughter Sarah, from Parkinson. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Maria Simpson, from the neighbouring suburb of Parkinson, said the nasal swab felt "dreadful" but was getting tested because she visited the same Sunnybank newsagent where the infected nurse travelled.

"We were at the Sunnybank shopping centre on the Tuesday at that particular newsagency," Ms Simpson said.

Big lines at the Eight Mile Plains COVID-19 testing facility. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"We're worried about the new strain, because I do a lot of dealing with the UK. It is out of hand over there," she said.

"It's better to be safe than sorry."

Ms Simpson and her daughter Sarah waited around an hour to get tested.

Originally published as 'Absolutely vital': Huge lines as testing goes 24/7