'Absolutely shameful': Senator dumps O'Dowd's "false hopes" campaign

THE move by Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd to drag Canberra-based jobs to Gladstone received a lukewarm reception by his recent sparring partner, Labor Senator Chris Ketter.

Mr Ketter was in Gladstone to talk about penalty rates but he couldn't help weighing in on The National Party's Get Out of the City campaign.

The campaign comes off the back of the Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's decision to relocate the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to his electorate.

Mr Ketter described the move as "pork-barrelling for his electorate" but added that Labor had "stood for decentralisation for decades".

He said he would have to look at the details of what the National Party was proposing but suggested Gladstone had a "lifestyle" that public servants would enjoy.

"We would need to see the cost benefit analysis because you can't force public servants to move otherwise you'll lose good people and years of experience," Mr Ketter said.

"The LNP wants local communities to believe their economy is going to be revived by the establishment of a government office.

"But given Barnaby Joyce is making the same promise to every regional town in the country, we won't hold our breath.

"This plan has no real teeth for Flynn and it's absolutely shameful that Ken O'Dowd is giving false hope to his constituents and peddling this nonsense."

But if Gladstone managed to get government agencies to relocate, the benefit to the region would be huge.

The move has the backing of Mayor Matt Burnett, with Mr O'Dowd previously saying Gladstone had great potential for any government agency looking to relocate.