Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WA Premier Mark McGowan is confident of defeating Clive Palmer in the High Court. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian
WA Premier Mark McGowan is confident of defeating Clive Palmer in the High Court. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian
Politics

‘Absolutely shameful’: WA Premier rips Palmer

by Angie Raphael
2nd Nov 2020 4:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan says he is "very confident" of defeating billionaire Clive Palmer in his High Court challenge of the state's border closure.

The long-running dispute will go to the High Court this week to determine whether shutting WA's border as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was constitutional.

Mr McGowan reiterated today that WA's border arrangements had kept the state safe.

"These were lifesaving initiatives we put in place. Mr Palmer tried to tear them down," the Premier told reporters.

"We need to have the capacity to keep them in place and reinstate even harder borders should we need to in the future. That's the case the state is putting before the High Court.

"We think our legal arguments are strong. Our factual arguments are certainly very strong.

"We'll continue to fight Mr Palmer all the way on these issues."

Clive Palmer’s challenge to WA’s hard border will go before the High Court this week.
Clive Palmer’s challenge to WA’s hard border will go before the High Court this week.

Mr McGowan also congratulated Queensland Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on her election victory over the weekend.

"I think it's an endorsement of a state government that's done everything it can to protect its citizens, and also a rejection of the sort of misleading and scare campaign put in place by Mr Palmer," Mr McGowan said.

"Mr Palmer's campaign in Queensland was shameful, absolutely shameful.

"People should not believe any of his ads, any of the material he puts around, because it's all based upon falsehoods."

NCA NewsWire is seeking comment from Mr Palmer.

Community Newsletter SignUp
clive palmer editors picks western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What do you want Glenn Butcher to deliver?

        Premium Content What do you want Glenn Butcher to deliver?

        News Send us your requests of what you want Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher to deliver over the next four years.

        Woman breached DVO because she was getting ‘mixed signals’

        Premium Content Woman breached DVO because she was getting ‘mixed signals’

        Crime She claimed she was invited to the property despite being asked to leave multiple...

        Schools in focus: Students recognised in prestigious awards

        Premium Content Schools in focus: Students recognised in prestigious awards

        Education Central Queensland students are being recognised for their commitment to schooling...

        Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

        Premium Content Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

        Breaking Firefighters are working to contain the blaze at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.