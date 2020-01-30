‘Absolutely pumping’: Band fired up for benefit concert

Mark Lord, known as humpback, of 7 Whales in Moscow.

Mark Lord, known as humpback, of 7 Whales in Moscow.

THIS Saturday’s Bushfire Benefit Concert is amping up to provide top quality music for a day of fundraising support for fire-affected families.

The Boyne Tannum Arts Business & Community Association Inc has organised the afternoon, which will run from 4pm-8pm, with the Salvation Army to ensure all money raised will go directly to locals affected by the bushfires.

It will also be an opportunity for residents to enjoy themselves while honouring the work of the region’s firefighters.

There will be food vans, raffles and live music.

One Gladstone region band featured on the line-up is 7 Whales in Moscow.

Sax player Mark Lord is urging people to support the event in a show of “united community spirit”.

Mr Lord said the band, which covered popular Aussie rock songs from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, “play to entertain”.

“That’s our motto, and if the crowd’s up and jumping then we’re doing our job and we love that,” he said.

“We’re a big band and we’re loud. What we want to see is that mosh pit absolutely pumping.”

Mr Lord said firefighters were the “most unselfish people I can think of”.

“We can’t fight the fires but we can at least match their passion,” he said.

“And hopefully something will come out of this which will be good and hopefully that will help.

“There’s not one band member who doesn’t have a friend or family member who hasn’t been affected in some way by the fires.

“When there’s bushfires there’s a certain amount of stress in the air so on Saturday we hope to clear that stress for a day and just breathe.”

The band’s current line-up – with more than 200 years of musicianship between them – comes from Biloela, Tannum Sands and Gladstone.

“We play everything from Elvis Presley to Avicii and we do them really, really well. That’s our focus,” Mr Lord said.

Mr Lord said each player in the band had a whale name including himself – he is Humpback or Humpy, and then there’s Minke, Sperm, Beluga, Grey, Blue, Big blue, Fin, and Killer who “plays the killer riffs”.

“We actually talk to each other in our whale names when we’re rehearsing and performing,” he said.

John Adie, known as Gray, of 7 Whales in Moscow.

“Come down on Saturday, bring your picnic blanket and chair, and bring the kids and we will create the atmosphere.

“It is what we do – that is why we’re Queenslanders. When the going gets tough we pull together, so this is an opportunity to say ‘you can count on us’.

“It’s important to have that sense of community and feel like you belong and you’re a member of a big team.”

Mr Lord said the band was also working on their own music, and would be releasing five or six songs later in the year and playing at end-of-year festivals.

Also performing on Saturday will be Doghouse, Chelsea Maree and Brittany Elise.

Based in Boyne, Ms Elise is famed for her storytelling lyrics, classic country and country pop with rock influences, and last year she released her debut album Something More which she has recently been touring with.

She said her local community was the first to “jump on board” when she began her musical career and she was looking forward to getting together for the fundraiser.

“I’ve got a lot of good friends and family affected by the fires, right through to Victoria, and it’s affecting their livelihood,” she said.

“We’ve had friends who’ve lost everything and it’s unsafe for them to live in their towns or houses sometimes for weeks.

“Everyone is jumping on board to help in whatever way they can.”

The Bushfire Benefit Concert will be held on Saturday, from 4-8pm at Millennium Esplanade, Tannum Sands.