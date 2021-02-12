‘Absolutely heartbreaking’ diagnosis for 10-year-old Luca

When 10-year-old Luca Amery had a fall at home on January 19, his mum Sarah diligently took him to the emergency department at Lismore Base Hospital to get checked.

It was only by chance that medical teams found a large tumour on his brain.

He was immediately flown from Lismore to the Queensland Children's Hospital, where he had surgery straight away to relieve the pressure on his brain.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Amery family, who are well known in the Ballina area for their involvement in CrossFit, Strongman and riding.

So far it has raised more than $30,000 of its $50,000 target.

Arielle Chard, who started the fundraiser, posted an update earlier this month.

"The family has today received a detailed diagnosis in regards to Luca's condition," she wrote.

"Unfortunately it is a grade 4 medulloblastoma ‒ in a nut shell, brain cancer, and an aggressive one at that.

"The surgeons have also found some growths on his spine as well.

"All up they are looking at 40 weeks worth of treatment six weeks of radiation and then seven cycles of chemotherapy.

"Today's news is absolutely heartbreaking and it seems poor Luca can't catch a break.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported Sarah, Phil, Luca and Dylan at this time.

"Our little soldier needs all the prayers, well wishes, strength and love he can get sent his way to fight this.

"The next coming days and weeks are going to be incredibly difficult for the family with needing to take time off work, pay for accommodation, medical bills, food, general living costs, care for Dylan, and rehabilitation down the track.

"I would love if we could all get together as a community and do what we can to alleviate some of this financial stress so that Mum and Dad can focus all of their energy on simply their little boy's recovery."

To make a donation to the GoFundMe campaign for Luca, visit the website.