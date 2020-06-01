Campground opens as state-wide travel bans lift

Michael Oliver, JimRyan Oliver, and Michaela Oliver are excited to open Traveller's Rest 1770, at Round Hill today.

Michael Oliver, JimRyan Oliver, and Michaela Oliver are excited to open Traveller's Rest 1770, at Round Hill today.

THE owners of a new nature campground are excited to finally open today as restrictions lift and Queenslanders can travel throughout the state.

Michael and Michaela Oliver opened the Traveller's Rest 1770 last March but COVID-19 restrictions meant the couple had to postpone the campground's opening.

"We are absolutely excited … this will be the official date," Mr Oliver said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced yesterday Queenslanders will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state with overnight stays permitted from noon today.

Mr Oliver said the opening of the nature campground would help other businesses in Agnes Water/1770.

"(When) people arrive here they'll be putting the economy back in the Agnes Water township too," he said.

"They'll be wanting coffee, or to visit the museum."

MP Glenn Butcher said residents in Gladstone would be looking forward to getting out to their favourite camping spots as well as holidaying in places like Agnes Water and 1770.

He's hopeful Queenslanders from outside the region will visit as well.

"I'm hoping people will come to our region because of what we've got here," he said.

"There are so many spots around here why would you want to go anywhere else?"

Mr Butcher said that while restrictions were lifted because of low case numbers, people should not get complacent, abide by social distancing guidelines and resist crowding in public areas.

Mr Oliver said he has already received bookings from people as far as Rockhampton.

He said the campground was ideal for those who love nature, bushwalks and arts and crafts.

"People are really excited about having something different for a change," he said.

"It's for people who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of it all."

"We're here for the public, without the public … we don't have a business," he said.

The Traveller's Rest 1770 is at 2143 Round Hill Road. For bookings, go to travellersrest1770.com.au.

What you're allowed from today onwards

• UNLIMITED travel and overnight stays for all of Queensland (including for school holidays) is permitted from noon today.

• Dining in or seated drinks is permitted in restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered or licensed clubs, RSL clubs, hotels and casinos (no gaming) - up to 20 patrons - indoors or outdoors for a venue.

• Family, friends and community

gatherings of up to 20 people in homes, public spaces and lagoons

pools (indoor and outdoor)

museums, art galleries and historic sites, parks, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms, hiking, camping and other recreational activities in national and state parks.

• Recreational travel, camping and accommodation, including caravan parks (anywhere in Queensland) is permitted.

• Tourism accommodation is allowed.

• Twenty people are permitted at any one time for:

indoor cinemas, open homes and auctions, outdoor amusement parks, tourism experiences, zoos and arcades, concert venues, theatres, arenas, auditoriums and stadiums.

• For more detailed information on stage 2 restrictions, go to covid19.qld.gov.au/government-actions/roadmap-to-easing-queenslands-restrictions.